Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Share Buy-Back Program - 9th Interim Announcement, concurrently Completion Announcement

In the period from April 28, 2021 until and including April 29, 2021, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has bought back an aggregate number of 5,983 shares in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA within its share buy-back program which had been announced on February 25, 2021 pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 to start on February 26, 2021 and which has been increased and extended as per announcement on March 25, 2021.

The aggregate number of shares bought back each day during the period from April 28, 2021 until and including April 29, 2021 as well as the daily volume-weighted average prices for such buy-backs are as follows:

Date

Aggregate volume (number of no-par value shares)

Volume-weighted average price (in EUR, excluding ancillary costs and charges)

April 28, 2021

2,983

75.9500

April 29, 2021

3,000

75.9500

Total:

5,983

75.9500



The aggregate number of shares bought back within the share buy-back program in the period from February 26, 2021 until and including April 29, 2021 amounts to 1,000,000 shares. The maximum number of shares to be bought back under the share buy-back program has been reached on April 29, 2021 and the share buy-back program is therefore completed. The purchase price per share paid for the 500,000 shares bought up to the increase and extension of the share buy-back program amounted to an average of EUR 69.1251. The purchase price per share paid for the 500,000 shares bought back after the increase and extension of the share buy-back program announced on March 25, 2021 was on average EUR 73.3665. In total, the purchase price per share paid for the 1,000,000 shares repurchased on the stock exchange was EUR 71.2458.

Detailed information about the transactions are published on the company"s website under www.cgm.com/sbb.

The acquisitions of the shares in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA were carried out by a credit institution assigned by CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Koblenz, April 30, 2021

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA



The general partner