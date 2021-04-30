DGAP-CMS: SYNLAB AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

SYNLAB AG announces according to Art. 5 WpHG that Germany is the home member state of the company.













Language: English
Company: SYNLAB AG

Moosacher Straße 88

80809 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.synlab.com/





 
