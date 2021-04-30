



Dermapharm Holding SE: Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn joins opening ceremony for vaccine manufacturing facility at subsidiary Allergopharma GmbH & Co. KG

Grünwald, 30 April 2021 - Dermapharm Holding SE ("Dermapharm"), a rapidly growing manufacturer of branded pharmaceuticals, was joined today by Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn, Minister-President Daniel Günther and Minister Dr Heiner Garg to mark the cooperation with BioNTech SE and the launch of production for the Comirnaty(R) COVID-19 vaccine at the manufacturing facility of Dermapharm"s subsidiary Allergopharma GmbH & Co. KG in Reinbek / Schleswig-Holstein.

After fast-tracking the necessary preparations, Dermapharm today officially began manufacturing BioNTech"s Comirnaty(R) vaccine at Allergopharma"s Reinbek facility. Dr Hans-Georg Feldmeier, Dermapharm"s CEO, welcomed Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn, Minister-President Daniel Günther and Minister Dr Heiner Garg at the ceremony. Dermapharm invested in manufacturing the formulation of mRNA active ingredients enveloped by lipid nanoparticles at Allergopharma"s state-of-the-art facility. Approximately 40-50 million vaccine doses will be manufactured per month and then transferred to other locations in the BioNTech SE/Pfizer network to be filled in to vials.

"Our specialist know-how in manufacturing pharmaceuticals, especially as it relates to lipid nanoparticles, forms the basis of our cooperation agreement with BioNTech SE. In October 2020, we began manufacturing the Comirnaty(R) vaccine at mibe GmbH Arzneimittel in Brehna. We successfully applied the expertise we gained from this to Allergopharma"s facility. We are very pleased to announce that, as of today, we will be supporting BioNTech/Pfizer in manufacturing the vaccine at two sites, thereby significantly expanding our vital role in beating back the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr Feldmeier.

Dermapharm is taking on the great responsibility of manufacturing the vaccine. In doing so, the Group has also gained a great deal of expertise that will no doubt be of enormous significance for its future development. In 2020, Dermapharm demonstrated the great feats it is capable of achieving not only by successfully realising the technologically extremely demanding and important vaccine project, but also by improving the entire Group"s performance. The location advantages that Germany offers in this regard are key. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us in dramatic fashion that the ability to deliver is the most important criterion for a successful pharmaceuticals company and has underscored the necessity of maintaining production capacities for pharmaceuticals in Germany and Europe.

"The cooperations of companies help to supply Germany and Europe with vaccine more quickly. This makes us confident that the current supply forecasts will be met and that we will be able to offer everyone vaccines in the summer as promised. In this pandemic, Germany is emerging as one of the world leaders in m-RNA vaccines, and we are a strong player. The cooperation between BioNTech and Allergopharma is further proof of this," adds Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn.

Minister President Daniel Günther adds: "Schleswig-Holstein is proud that an important contribution in the fight against the pandemic will be made in Reinbek with immediate effect. With today"s start of production, we can take up even more vaccination tempo. This gives confidence and hope and is a really good day for the people of Schleswig-Holstein, Germany and Europe."

Dermapharm acquired Allergopharma on 1 April 2020 and fully consolidated the company into the Group by the end of 2020, which will allow Dermapharm to optimally tap the enormous potential of Allergopharma and its highly attractive portfolio of products. Allergopharma has more than 50 years" of experience in researching and developing therapies for treating allergies. Allergopharma specialises in subcutaneous hyposensitisation and is one of Europe"s market leaders in this field, offering a wide product range with high-dosage, hypoallergenic preparations, known as allergoids. The portfolio also includes a large selection of allergens for diagnostic testing. Allergopharma currently markets its products in ten countries. The company uses its own sales force and external partners to market its products abroad. Allergopharma employed a staff of 320 by the end of the year.

Company profile:

Dermapharm - Pharmaceutical Excellence "Made in Europe"

Dermapharm is a rapidly growing manufacturer of branded pharmaceuticals. Founded in 1991, the Company is based in Grünwald near Munich. The Company"s integrated business model comprises in-house development, production and the distribution of brand products by a trained pharmaceutical sales force. In addition to its main location in Brehna near Leipzig, Dermapharm also operates other production, development and distribution locations in Europe (primarily in Germany) and the United States.

In the "Branded pharmaceuticals and other healthcare products" division, Dermapharm has more than 1,300 marketing authorisations with more than 380 active pharmaceutical ingredients. Dermapharm"s portfolio of pharmaceuticals, medical devices and food supplements are tailored to selected therapeutic areas in which the Company is a market leader, especially in Germany.

In the "Herbal extracts" division, Dermapharm can tap the expertise of the Spanish company Euromed S.A., a leading global manufacturer of herbal extracts and plant-based active ingredients for the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, foodstuffs and cosmetics industries.

Dermapharm"s business model also includes the "Parallel import business" division that operates under the "axicorp" brand. Based on revenue, Dermapharm was among the top five parallel import companies in Germany in 2020.

With a consistent R&D strategy and numerous successful product and company acquisitions and by stepping up its internationalisation efforts, Dermapharm has continuously optimised its business over the past 30 years and sought external growth opportunities in addition to organic growth. Dermapharm is firmly committed to continuing on this profitable growth course in the future.



