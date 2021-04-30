DGAP-DD: SYNLAB AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








30.04.2021




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Ephios MEP VI GmbH & Co. KG

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: David
Last name(s): Ebsworth
Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SYNLAB AG


b) LEI

984500883BA5AQ14C037 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A2TSL71


b) Nature of the transaction

Verkauf


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
18,0000 EUR 886572,0000 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
18,0000 EUR 886572,0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-04-27; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: SYNLAB AG

Moosacher Straße 88

80809 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.synlab.com/





 
