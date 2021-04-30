





















30.04.2021 / 13:33









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Ephios MEP V GmbH & Co. KG



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Mathieu

Last name(s):

Floreani

Position:

Vorstand







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

SYNLAB AG





b) LEI

984500883BA5AQ14C037



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000A2TSL71





b) Nature of the transaction

Verkauf





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

18,0000 EUR





17296380,0000 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

18,0000 EUR





17296380,0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2021-04-27; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



