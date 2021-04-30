DGAP-AFR: RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: December 31, 2020

Address: https://www.resparcs.com/home/downloads/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: December 31, 2020

Address: https://www.resparcs.com/home/downloads/













Language: English
Company: RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership

IFC 5

JE1 1ST St.Helier/Jersey Channel Islands

United Kingdom
Internet: www.resparcs.com





 
