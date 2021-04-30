





RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

















RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: December 31, 2020Address: https://www.resparcs.com/home/downloads/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: December 31, 2020Address: https://www.resparcs.com/home/downloads/

























