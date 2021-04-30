DGAP-DD: SYNLAB AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








30.04.2021 / 13:33




1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name


Name und Rechtsform: Ephios MEP V GmbH & Co. KG

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status








Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:
Titel:
Vorname: Mathieu
Nachname(n): Floreani
Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

SYNLAB AG


b) LEI

984500883BA5AQ14C037 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A2TSL71


b) Art des Geschäfts

Verkauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
18,0000 EUR 17296380,0000 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
18,0000 EUR 17296380,0000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-04-27; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: SYNLAB AG

Moosacher Straße 88

80809 München

Deutschland
Internet: www.synlab.com/





 
65724  30.04.2021 


