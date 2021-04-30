





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Name und Rechtsform:

Ephios MEP V GmbH & Co. KG



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:

Titel:



Vorname:

Mathieu

Nachname(n):

Floreani

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

SYNLAB AG





b) LEI

984500883BA5AQ14C037



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000A2TSL71





b) Art des Geschäfts

Verkauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

18,0000 EUR





17296380,0000 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

18,0000 EUR





17296380,0000 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-04-27; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



