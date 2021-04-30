DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Telekom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Telekom AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






Deutsche Telekom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements








30.04.2021 / 14:00



Deutsche Telekom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 12, 2021

Address: http://www.telekom.com/21QI


Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 12, 2021

Address: http://www.telekom.com/21Q1













Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG

Friedrich Ebert Allee 140

53113 Bonn

Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com





 
