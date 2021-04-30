DGAP-NVR: Evotec SE: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

Veröffentlichung über Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte



1. Angaben zum Emittenten


Evotec SE

Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7

22419 Hamburg

Deutschland

2. Art der Kapitalmaßnahme








  Art der Kapitalmaßnahme Stand zum / Datum der Wirksamkeit
X Ausgabe von Bezugsaktien (§ 41 Abs. 2 WpHG) 30.4.2021
  Sonstige Kapitalmaßnahme (§ 41 Abs. 1 WpHG)

3. Neue Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte:

164574681














