Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

















30.04.2021 / 16:17







Publication of total number of voting rights







1. Details of issuer



Global Fashion Group S.A.



5, Heienhaff



L-1736 Senningerberg



Luxemburg





2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect



Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)



X

Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

30 Apr 2021



3. New total number of voting rights:

216,435,251







