DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: publishes Annual Report 2020 & preliminary numbers for Q1 2021
Key Facts
- 76% revenue growth in 2020 to €210 million
- 111% year-over-year growth in the programmatic business
- Programmatic video accounts for 34% of business & grew more than 800% in 2020
- Full year positive adjusted EBITDA of €5.6 million
- Preliminary results for Q1 2021: €86 million revenue (+179% compared to Q1 2020), €7 million adjusted EBITDA (compared to €-0.8 million in Q1 2020)
- Updated guidance 2021: Expecting revenue between €300 million and €350 million, at an adjusted EBITDA between €15 million and €20 million
- Digital Turbine to acquire full ownership in Fyber for $600 million, creating a new mobile media powerhouse offering the largest, independent growth platform for app publishers, performance marketers and top global brands
Berlin, 30 April 2021 - Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company", FSE:FBEN), a leading app monetization company, today published its financial results for the full year 2020. The Company achieved a revenue of €209.8 million (FY 2019: €119.0 million) at a positive adjusted EBITDA of €5.6 million (FY 2019: €-2.7 million).
Upgraded guidance for the full year 2021
Fyber to be acquired by NASDAQ-listed Digital Turbine at $600 million valuation
The deal between Fyber"s major shareholder and Digital Turbine is expected to close by the end of May and will be followed by the necessary steps to acquire 100% of shareholdings in Fyber.
Key Figures
*Note: Adjusted EBITDA excluding one-off impacts, not a measure calculated in accordance with IFRS
