Hiermit gibt die SYNLAB AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30.04.2021

Ort: https://ag.synlab.com/de/main-menu/finanzergebnisse


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30.04.2021

Ort: https://ag.synlab.com/main-menu/financial-results













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: SYNLAB AG

Moosacher Straße 88

80809 München

Deutschland
Internet: www.synlab.com/





 
