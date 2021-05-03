



AlzChem Group AG: Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 7th Interim report

















AlzChem Group AG

Disclosure



according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014



and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052





7th Interim report





In the period from April 26, 2021 up to and including April 30, 2021, a total of 3.091 shares of AlzChem Group AG were acquired as part of the share buyback program announced on February 2, 2021. The total number of shares acquired to date as part of this buyback amounts to 17.932. The acquisition was carried out by ODDO BHF Aktiengesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main/Germany via the stock exchange (XETRA) on behalf of AlzChem Group AG.

The total number of repurchased shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume per day were as follows:

Buyback date

Total number of shares

Weighted average price (EUR)

Aggregated volume (EUR)

26.04.2021

675

25,6222

17.295,00

27.04.2021

339

25,5885

8.674,50

28.04.2021

764

25,6804

19.619,80

29.04.2021

792

25,4737

20.175,20

30.04.2021

521

25,6040

13.339,70

Σ

3.091

25,5918

79.104,20



This information as well as the detailed information on the individual daily transactions related to the buy-back program are also published on the Company"s website at https://www.alzchem.com/en/investor-relations/stock/share-buy-back in accordance with Art. 2 par. 3 sentence 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Trostberg, May 3, 2021

AlzChem Group AG

