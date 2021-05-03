DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG: Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 7th Interim report

2021. május 03., hétfő, 09:27







DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG


/ Key word(s): Share Buyback






AlzChem Group AG: Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 7th Interim report








03.05.2021 / 09:27




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



AlzChem Group AG



Disclosure

according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014

and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052


7th Interim report


In the period from April 26, 2021 up to and including April 30, 2021, a total of 3.091 shares of AlzChem Group AG were acquired as part of the share buyback program announced on February 2, 2021. The total number of shares acquired to date as part of this buyback amounts to 17.932. The acquisition was carried out by ODDO BHF Aktiengesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main/Germany via the stock exchange (XETRA) on behalf of AlzChem Group AG.



The total number of repurchased shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume per day were as follows:































Buyback date Total number of shares Weighted average price (EUR) Aggregated volume (EUR)
26.04.2021 675 25,6222 17.295,00
27.04.2021 339 25,5885 8.674,50
28.04.2021 764 25,6804 19.619,80
29.04.2021 792 25,4737 20.175,20
30.04.2021 521 25,6040 13.339,70
Σ 3.091 25,5918 79.104,20

 

This information as well as the detailed information on the individual daily transactions related to the buy-back program are also published on the Company"s website at https://www.alzchem.com/en/investor-relations/stock/share-buy-back in accordance with Art. 2 par. 3 sentence 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



Trostberg, May 3, 2021



AlzChem Group AG






Contact:

Sabine Sieber

Head of Investor Relations & Communications













Language: English
Company: AlzChem Group AG

Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32

83308 Trostberg

Germany
Phone: +498621862888
Fax: +49862186502888
E-mail: ir@alzchem.com
Internet: www.alzchem.com
ISIN: DE000A2YNT30
WKN: A2YNT3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1191493





 
