





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Krones AG





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













Krones AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

















03.05.2021 / 10:07







Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year





Language: German



Date of disclosure: May 07, 2021



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: May 07, 2021



Address:

Krones AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 07, 2021Address: https://www.krones.com/media/downloads/Q1_2021_d.pdf Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 07, 2021Address: https://www.krones.com/media/downloads/Q1_2021_e.pdf

























03.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



