DGAP-AFR: Eisen- und Hüttenwerke AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

2021. május 03., hétfő, 10:55







DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: Eisen- und Hüttenwerke AG


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






Eisen- und Hüttenwerke AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








03.05.2021 / 10:55



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die Eisen- und Hüttenwerke AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 11.05.2021

Ort: http://www.ehw.ag/index.php?id=7













03.05.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Eisen- und Hüttenwerke AG

Koblenzer Straße 141

56626 Andernach

Deutschland
Internet: www.ehw.ag





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1191746  03.05.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1191746&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum