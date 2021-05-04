DGAP-DD: BASF SE english

03.05.2021 / 18:30




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Anke
Last name(s): Schäferkordt

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

BASF SE


b) LEI

529900PM64WH8AF1E917 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Aktie
ISIN: DE000BASF111


b) Nature of the transaction

Kauf


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
67,7080 EUR 42452,92 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
67,7080 EUR 42452,92 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-04-30; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: BASF SE

Carl-Bosch-Straße 38

67056 Ludwigshafen

Germany
Internet: www.basf.com





 
65909  03.05.2021 


