Horus AG: Jahresabschluss 2020/ Vorläufiges Ergebnis


Die Horus AG hat das Geschäftsjahr 2020 mit einem deutlichen Verlust abgeschlossen. Im Zuge der Aufstellung des Jahresabschlusses der Horus AG für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 zeichnet sich ein vorläufiger Jahresfehlbetrag (ungeprüft) von 569 TEUR ab (Geschäftsjahr 2019: Jahresüberschuss 4 TEUR).


Die Feststellung des Jahresabschlusses 2020 wird - nach Durchführung der Jahresabschlussprüfung durch den Wirtschaftsprüfer - in der voraussichtlich im Juni 2021 stattfindenden Bilanzsitzung des Aufsichtsrates erfolgen.



Der Inventarwert je Aktie der Horus AG beträgt per 30. April 2021 2,03 Euro.



Köln, den 4. Mai 2021


Der Vorstand


Ansprechpartner für Rückfragen:

Dr. Johannes Blome-Drees

Vorstand der Horus AG,

Lütticher Straße 8a, 50674 Köln


Tel. (02 21) 2 40 34 96

Fax (0 32 12) 4 15 19 43

E-Mail: info@horus-ag.de

Internet: www.horus-ag.de










Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Horus AG

Lütticher Straße 8a

50674 Köln

Deutschland
Telefon: 0221 / 2403496
Fax: 03212/ 4151943
E-Mail: mail@horus-ag.de
Internet: www.horus-ag.de
ISIN: DE0005204127
WKN: 520412
Börsen: Freiverkehr in München, Stuttgart
