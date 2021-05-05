



DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.





/ Key word(s): Real Estate/Study













Corestate and bulwiengesa publish reference work for city quarters in Germany

















05.05.2021 / 07:12









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corestate and bulwiengesa publish reference work for city quarters in Germany

€ 200bn market with 616 identified city quarters in Germany



Tremendous potential for investors: city quarters benefit from megatrends



Commercial and private tenants, as well as urban planners, are interested in mixed-use concepts and urban consolidation



Strong pipeline: city quarters to remain a focal point for project developers in the future



Frankfurt, 5 May 2021. The real estate investment manager Corestate and the analyst firm bulwiengesa have investigated the German market for city quarters and have published a new reference work entitled "City Quarters - An Asset Class of the Future". The study covers, categorises and systematically evaluates all modern city quarters built between 2009 and 2020 (based on start of construction), including projects under construction or in development. Corestate and bulwiengesa have identified 616 city quarters, corresponding to a market volume of approximately € 200bn.

Nils Hübener, Chief Investment Officer at Corestate: "City quarters are of great strategic importance to us and our investors today, and their importance will continue to grow moving forward. That is why we have joined forces with bulwiengesa to release a reference work that marks the start of a series of publications in which we will systematically analyse and review this promising asset class for Germany in a depth previously unknown. For example, we have been able to clearly demonstrate that looking beyond the A markets can be worthwhile. After all, half of all city quarters are located in B, C, D or even smaller markets. The investment spectrum is very diverse and broadly based."

Felix Embacher, Head of Research & Data Science at bulwiengesa: "City quarters combine private and public space and point the way to the future of urban living and working environments. They are a response to megatrends such as urbanisation, demographic change, sustainability and even digitalisation. As mixed-use and consolidation concepts, they also meet the needs of various stakeholders, such as urban planners, commercial and private tenants, and investors alike in a sustainable fashion."

The study systematically groups city quarters into traditional, mega, small-scale, commercial and residential quarters for the first time, helping to illustrate significant differences in how prevalent the types of quarters are at macro level. It notes that mega quarters and vertical quarters are found almost exclusively in A markets, whereas small-scale and residential quarters are more evenly spread out among Germany"s cities. Of the quarters analysed, 71% are currently under construction or still in planning, indicating that the asset class will be of tremendous importance in the future.

As compact, mixed-use urban units, city quarters play an important role as ESG-compliant concepts, since they often involve regeneration and urban consolidation efforts. The mix of uses found in quarters has also proved to be a successful model in times of COVID-19, as many city quarters combine healthcare, social services and workplaces in a compact space.

The reference work "City Quarters - An Asset Class of the Future" is available for download here.



Press contact



Jorge Person



T: +49 69 3535630-136 / M: +49 162 2632369

jorge.person@corestate-capital.com

Investor relations contact



Mario Groß



T: +49 69 3535630-106 / M: +49 162 1036025

ir@corestate-capital.com





About CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A.

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE) is an investment manager and co-investor with roughly € 28 bn in assets under management. As a fully integrated real estate platform, CORESTATE offers its customers combined expertise in the areas of investment and fund management as well as property management services. The company operates as a respected business partner of institutional clients and wealthy private investors internationally. CORESTATE is headquartered in Luxembourg and has 42 additional offices in Frankfurt, London, Paris, Madrid, Zurich and Amsterdam, among others. The company employs around 800 people and is listed in the Prime Standard (SDAX) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Please visit www.corestate-capital.com for further information.

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by our management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial position, development or performance of the Company and the estimates given here. These factors include those described in published reports. These reports are available on our website www.corestate-capital.com. The Company assumes no obligation whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments. No inappropriate significance should be attached to forward-looking statements, which apply only to the date of this communication.