05.05.2021 / 07:47



ENCAVIS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year


Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 14, 2021

Address: https://www.encavis.com/de/investor-relations/berichte-und-praesentationen/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 14, 2021

Address: https://www.encavis.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/













Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG

Große Elbstraße 59

22767 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: https://www.encavis.com





 
