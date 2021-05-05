



DGAP-News: Linde plc





/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous













Linde Signs Record Number of Small On-Site Contracts in 2020

















05.05.2021 / 12:00









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Linde Signs Record Number of Small On-Site Contracts in 2020

Guildford, UK, May 5, 2021 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) today announced it has signed a record 36 new small on-site contracts during 2020, a 20% increase compared with the prior year despite a more challenging economic environment.

Linde has signed new agreements with customers across multiple end-markets, including pharmaceuticals, electronics, mining, solar panels and aerospace. In addition to meeting Linde"s investment criteria, these long-term agreements offer a steady revenue stream that will contribute directly to Linde"s underlying growth. The majority of the new contracts are separate from the company"s reported project backlog.

"Throughout 2020, we continued to unlock value by leveraging Linde"s comprehensive portfolio of products and technologies," said Sanjiv Lamba, Chief Operating Officer at Linde. "By offering our customers a range of solutions, not only are we helping them to increase their efficiency, but we are also helping them to reduce their carbon footprint."

In addition to signing a record number of new contracts, Linde started up 27 small on-site plants during 2020.

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of $27 billion (€24 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde"s industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com