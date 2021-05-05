DGAP-CMS: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

QIAGEN N.V. hereby announces that the FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER

PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 for the

quarterly period ended March 31, 2021, was filed with the UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND

EXCHANGE COMMISSION (SEC).


The document is now available on the website of QIAGEN:

https://s27.q4cdn.com/986229841/files/doc_financials/2021/q1/2021-Q1-6-K-Final-as-filed-May-4-2021.pdf 
















