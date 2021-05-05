DGAP-CMS: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2021. május 05., szerda, 12:03
QIAGEN N.V. hereby announces that the FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER
PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 for the
quarterly period ended March 31, 2021, was filed with the UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND
EXCHANGE COMMISSION (SEC).
The document is now available on the website of QIAGEN:
https://s27.q4cdn.com/986229841/files/doc_financials/2021/q1/2021-Q1-6-K-Final-as-filed-May-4-2021.pdf
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|QIAGEN N.V.
|Hulsterweg 82
|5912 PL Venlo
|Netherlands
|Internet:
|www.qiagen.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1192294 05.05.2021
