DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE: Christoph Burkhard named new CFO of Wacker Neuson SE
2021. május 05., szerda, 14:00
Christoph Burkhard named new CFO of Wacker Neuson SE
Munich, May 5, 2021 - Christoph Burkhard will become the new CFO of Wacker Neuson SE with effect as of June 1, 2021. He follows on from Mag. Kurt Helletzgruber, who was seconded from the Supervisory Board to the Executive Board and is currently serving as CEO and CFO for an interim period.
"With Christoph Burkhard, we have won a CFO with a large amount of international experience coupled with outstanding expertise in financing and the execution of global transformation processes," explains Hans Neunteufel, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Wacker Neuson SE. "In addition to this, Mr. Burkhard has already proven his ability to successfully and sustainably manage working capital in a rapidly expanding global engineering company - a very important area also for our Group," he adds.
In his role as CFO of Wacker Neuson SE, Mr. Burkhard will be responsible for finance, controlling and risk management as well as auditing, IT and sales financing.
"I am really looking forward to supporting the Wacker Neuson Group on its exciting journey shaped by emerging opportunities through an integrated finance function, and to driving the company"s strategic goals, such as the expansion of the zero emission portfolio, in collaboration with the entire Executive team," comments Mr. Burkhard.
Alongside Mr. Burkhard as the new CFO, Dr. Tragl will be assuming his new role as CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board on June 1 (see corporate news published on March 23, 2021). Kurt Helletzgruber will then return to his position on the Supervisory Board as planned. The Supervisory Board would like to thank Mr. Helletzgruber for his successful and exceptionally committed work on the Executive Board of Wacker Neuson SE. Prof. Dr. Matthias Schüppen, who assumed the Chair of the Audit Committee for the duration of Mr. Helletzgruber"s secondment, will continue in this role until the annual financial statements for 2021 have been approved.
About Christoph Burkhard:
Most recently, Christoph Burkhard served as CFO of the Nordex Group, a listed company with around 9,000 employees and one of the world"s largest manufacturers of wind turbine systems. Prior to this, he spent 18 years at Siemens AG, working in various positions, including CFO for the company"s global offshore wind business. Mr. Burkhard studied economics and business administration at the University of Heidelberg and the University of Tübingen, and also has a Master of Science from the London School of Economics.
Contact:
About the Wacker Neuson Group:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wacker Neuson SE
|Preußenstr. 41
|80809 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 - (0)89 - 354 02 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 354 02 - 298
|E-mail:
|ir@wackerneuson.com
|Internet:
|www.wackerneusongroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000WACK012
|WKN:
|WACK01
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1192826
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1192826 05.05.2021
