  • Dividend distribution of EUR 4.50 per share approved

  • Brief look back at 2020, a financial year dominated by the impacts of Covid-19

  • Greater focus on sustainability in core business and investing activities



Hannover, 5 May 2021: The virtual Annual General Meeting of Hannover Rück SE today approved all proposed resolutions by a large majority.



The shareholders approved the proposal of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board to pay an increased ordinary dividend of EUR 4.50 (EUR 4.00) per share for the 2020 financial year.



In his address Chief Executive Officer Jean-Jacques Henchoz took the opportunity to look back on the 2020 financial year - one dominated by the Covid-19 pandemic -, in which Hannover Re was able to generate Group net income of EUR 883 million (EUR 1.28 billion) despite the challenging circumstances.



At the same time, Jean-Jacques Henchoz highlighted the growing importance of sustainability to the Group strategy.



"For us, sustainability means a commitment to responsible and transparent corporate governance geared to lasting success," Henchoz said.



As part of its response to this challenge, Hannover Re recently became a signatory to the United Nations-supported "Principles for Sustainable Insurance" and "Principles for Responsible Investment". Furthermore, when it comes to its assets under own management, the goals that Hannover Re has set itself include reducing its carbon footprint through concrete portfolio measures by 30% by the year 2025 and further expanding the proportion of sustainable investments.



The next Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held in Hannover on 4 May 2022.



Hannover Re, with gross premium of more than EUR 24 billion, is the third-largest reinsurer in the world. It transacts all lines of property & casualty and life & health reinsurance and is present on all continents with more than 3,000 staff. Established in 1966, the Hannover Re Group today has a network of more than 170 subsidiaries, branches and representative offices worldwide. The Group"s German business is written by the subsidiary E+S Rück. The rating agencies most relevant to the insurance industry have awarded both Hannover Re and E+S Rück outstanding financial strength ratings: Standard & Poor"s AA- "Very Strong" and A.M. Best A+ "Superior".


