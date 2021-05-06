DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest successfully completes a directed issue of 20,930,232 new shares raising proceeds of approximately SEK 900 million
2021. május 06., csütörtök, 01:37
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Media and Games Invest plc / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
May 6, 2021
Media and Games Invest successfully completes a directed issue of 20,930,232 new shares raising proceeds of approximately SEK 900 million
Media and Games Invest plc ("MGI" or the "Group") has, in accordance with the announcement made in a press release on May 5, 2021, successfully completed the book-building of a directed share issue of 20,930,232 new shares, based on the authorization granted by MGI"s annual general meeting on 15 April 2021 (the "Directed Share Issue"). The subscription price in the Directed Share Issue is SEK 43 per share and has been determined through an accelerated book-building procedure led by Carnegie, Jefferies and Swedbank in cooperation with Kepler Cheuvreux (together referred to as "Managers"). The Directed Share Issue was heavily oversubscribed and generated strong interest from both Swedish and international investors as well as several existing shareholders, and the Company has therefore decided to increase the size to SEK 900 million.
The Directed Share Issue will strengthen the Group"s financial position for capitalising on numerous acquisition opportunities including further complimentary games and media companies or assets as well as investing into accelerated further organic growth.
The subscription price in the Directed Share Issue is SEK 43 per share and has been determined through an accelerated book-building procedure led by the Managers.
The reasons for the deviation from the shareholders" preferential rights are mainly to further diversify the shareholder base among Swedish and international institutional investors and simultaneously raise capital in a time- and cost-effective manner.
The subscription price of SEK 43 corresponds to a discount of 8.5 percent to yesterday"s closing price of SEK 47. The Board of Directors" assessment is that the subscription price in the Directed Share Issue is in accordance with market conditions since it has been determined through an accelerated book-building procedure.
After the completion of the transaction, the Directed Share Issue will increase in the number of outstanding shares and votes of 20,930,232 - from 128,749,748 to 149,679,980, which is a dilution for existing shareholders of approximately 14.0 percent of the number of outstanding shares and votes in the Company. The share capital will increase by EUR 20,930,232 from EUR 128,749,748 to EUR 149,679,980. The new shares carry a dividend entitlement from 1 January 2021. Settlement is expected to occur on or around 10 May.
In connection with the Directed Share Issue, the Company has agreed, with customary exceptions, not to issue additional shares for a period of 90 calendar days after the settlement date (unless for M&A payments in shares). In addition, Remco Westermann (CEO and Chairman) has committed, with customary exceptions and an exception of up to 1.3 million shares based on an old obligation, to not sell any shares in MGI for the same period of 90 calendar days after the settlement date.
In order to facilitate the timely delivery of shares to the investors in the Directed Share Issue, Bodhivas Gmbh will lend 20,930,232 shares to Carnegie. The lent shares will be returned to lender after the Directed Share Issue has been registered with the Malta Business Registry.
