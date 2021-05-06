



Mentana Claimsoft GmbH is a software partner of DATEV eG

Berlin, 6 May 2021 - Mentana-Claimsoft GmbH, a subsidiary of listed company Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (FP), has been listed on the DATEV marketplace with the FP Sign signature solution since the end of April. This makes digital signatures specialist DATEV a software partner. DATEV recommends the solution to tax consultants who are co-operative members of DATEV. DATEV eG is the third-largest provider of business software in Germany and one of the largest European IT service providers for tax consultants, auditors and lawyers.

Tax consultants and their clients can use the FP Sign signature solution to digitally sign documents. In addition to the advanced signature, the highest available signature level according to the European eIDAS regulation can be used with the qualified electronic signature. Clients can sign documents such as tax consultancy contracts, tax returns or annual financial statements at the touch of a button. They do not require an account of their own to do this. At the same time, the process is secured by two-factor authentication. The software can also be adapted to the law firm"s corporate colours and logos. Worldwide access is possible through the cloud-based browser solution. Data security is also guaranteed: FP"s servers are located exclusively in Germany and are certified by the Bundesamt für Sicherheit in der Informationstechnik (BSI - Federal Office for Information Security).

Stephan Vanberg, Managing Director of FP subsidiary Mentana-Claimsoft, says: "We have reached an important milestone through this partnership. With our e-signature we can facilitate the processes of tax consultants and make them much more efficient. This sector has great potential, as many paper processes that determine the everyday work of tax advisers can be digitised using our solution. DATEV is an ideal partner for us to reach tax advisers and also auditors".

"Mentana Claimsoft GmbH has been a DATEV partner - following an extensive selection process - since April 2021. We maintain a very close relationship within which we recommend our solutions, which complement the respective portfolios, as appropriate. Our numerous joint customers show us how we can optimally serve their needs and requirements, because the demand for digital signature solutions is constantly increasing. Our members will also benefit from FP Sign"s intended connection to DATEV DMS by the end of 2021", says Florian Zogel, Head of Strategic Partnerships at DATEV eG.

For FP, the partnership is an important milestone within the framework of the new FUTURE@FP program. In the business area Software & Business Process Automation, the company will expand its digital solutions to form a comprehensive software portfolio and market them in a targeted manner. The initial focus will be on a few target sectors that are of particularly interest for FP - such as the tax consultant sector for FP Sign.



