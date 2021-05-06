DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Mentana Claimsoft GmbH is a software partner of DATEV eG
2021. május 06., csütörtök, 08:30
PRESS RELEASE
Mentana Claimsoft GmbH is a software partner of DATEV eG
Berlin, 6 May 2021 - Mentana-Claimsoft GmbH, a subsidiary of listed company Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (FP), has been listed on the DATEV marketplace with the FP Sign signature solution since the end of April. This makes digital signatures specialist DATEV a software partner. DATEV recommends the solution to tax consultants who are co-operative members of DATEV. DATEV eG is the third-largest provider of business software in Germany and one of the largest European IT service providers for tax consultants, auditors and lawyers.
Tax consultants and their clients can use the FP Sign signature solution to digitally sign documents. In addition to the advanced signature, the highest available signature level according to the European eIDAS regulation can be used with the qualified electronic signature. Clients can sign documents such as tax consultancy contracts, tax returns or annual financial statements at the touch of a button. They do not require an account of their own to do this. At the same time, the process is secured by two-factor authentication. The software can also be adapted to the law firm"s corporate colours and logos. Worldwide access is possible through the cloud-based browser solution. Data security is also guaranteed: FP"s servers are located exclusively in Germany and are certified by the Bundesamt für Sicherheit in der Informationstechnik (BSI - Federal Office for Information Security).
Digital signatures - Made in Germany
"Mentana Claimsoft GmbH has been a DATEV partner - following an extensive selection process - since April 2021. We maintain a very close relationship within which we recommend our solutions, which complement the respective portfolios, as appropriate. Our numerous joint customers show us how we can optimally serve their needs and requirements, because the demand for digital signature solutions is constantly increasing. Our members will also benefit from FP Sign"s intended connection to DATEV DMS by the end of 2021", says Florian Zogel, Head of Strategic Partnerships at DATEV eG.
For FP, the partnership is an important milestone within the framework of the new FUTURE@FP program. In the business area Software & Business Process Automation, the company will expand its digital solutions to form a comprehensive software portfolio and market them in a targeted manner. The initial focus will be on a few target sectors that are of particularly interest for FP - such as the tax consultant sector for FP Sign.
Stephan Vanberg
Telefon: +49 (0) 5063 - 277 44 0
For Investor Relations press enquiries, please contact:
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 220 660 410
The Berlin-based international, listed FP Group is an expert in solutions that make office and working life easier and more efficient. As the market leader in Germany and Austria and the world"s third-largest provider of franking systems, the Group has been a force to be reckoned with for almost 100 years. The company has subsidiaries in ten different countries and a dealer network in 40 others. In the Mail Services area, FP offers consolidation of business mail and is one of the leading providers in Germany. In the Software and BPA business area, FP optimises customers" business processes and offers solutions ranging from electronic signature solutions, hybrid mail and input-output management for physical and digital documents through to data-driven automation of complex business processes. In the area of Internet of Things (IoT), the company develops platform and software-as-a-service solutions. The Group generated revenue of around EUR 196 million in 2020.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
|Prenzlauer Promenade 28
|13089 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 220 660 410
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 220 660 425
|E-mail:
|ir@francotyp.com
|Internet:
|www.fp-francotyp.com
|ISIN:
|DE000FPH9000
|WKN:
|FPH900
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1193120
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1193120 06.05.2021
