1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Marcus

Last name(s):

Seidel



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Aufsichtsrat







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

wallstreet:online AG





b) LEI

39120021VUEJYNGL7R59



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Aktie

ISIN:

DEOOOA2GS6O9





b) Nature of the transaction

Kauf





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

21,30 EUR





38616,90 EUR



21,30 EUR





3992,45 EUR



21,00 EUR





12978 EUR



21,00 EUR





8988 EUR



21,00 EUR





5019 EUR



21,00 EUR





3990 EUR



21,00 EUR





3528 EUR



21,00 EUR





2100 EUR



21,00 EUR





2100 EUR



21,00 EUR





1512 EUR



21,00 EUR





1260 EUR



21,00 EUR





420 EUR



21,00 EUR





105 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

21,1500 EUR





84609,3500 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2021-05-05; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Tradegate

MIC:

XGAT



