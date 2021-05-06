DGAP-DD: wallstreet:online AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








06.05.2021 / 13:37




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Marcus
Last name(s): Seidel

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

wallstreet:online AG


b) LEI

39120021VUEJYNGL7R59 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Aktie
ISIN: DEOOOA2GS6O9


b) Nature of the transaction

Kauf


c) Price(s) and volume(s)



































































Price(s) Volume(s)
21,30 EUR 38616,90 EUR
21,30 EUR 3992,45 EUR
21,00 EUR 12978 EUR
21,00 EUR 8988 EUR
21,00 EUR 5019 EUR
21,00 EUR 3990 EUR
21,00 EUR 3528 EUR
21,00 EUR 2100 EUR
21,00 EUR 2100 EUR
21,00 EUR 1512 EUR
21,00 EUR 1260 EUR
21,00 EUR 420 EUR
21,00 EUR 105 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
21,1500 EUR 84609,3500 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-05-05; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT














Language: English
Company: wallstreet:online AG

Seydelstraße 18

10117 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.wallstreet-online.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



66109  06.05.2021 


