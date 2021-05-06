DGAP-DD: SPORTTOTAL AG deutsch

2021. május 06., csütörtök, 18:26















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








06.05.2021 / 18:25




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Peter
Nachname(n): Lauterbach

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

SPORTTOTAL AG


b) LEI

529900BNCVTTQVX7D294 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Anderes auf Aktie/Schuldtitel bez. FI
Beschreibung: Aktienoptionen.
Optionen auf den Bezug von Aktien der SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: DE000A289VD9)


b) Art des Geschäfts

Annahme von 500.000 Aktienoptionen zum Bezug von je einer Aktie der SPORTTOTAL AG im Rahmen des Vergütungspakets. Der Ausübungspreis ist auf EUR 1,10 je Aktienoption festgesetzt.


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
nicht bezifferbar nicht bezifferbar


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
nicht bezifferbar nicht bezifferbar


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-05-03; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














06.05.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: SPORTTOTAL AG

Am Coloneum 2

50829 Köln

Deutschland
Internet: www.sporttotal.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



66195  06.05.2021 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum