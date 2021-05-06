





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















06.05.2021 / 18:25









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Peter

Nachname(n):

Lauterbach



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

SPORTTOTAL AG





b) LEI

529900BNCVTTQVX7D294



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Anderes auf Aktie/Schuldtitel bez. FI

Beschreibung:

Aktienoptionen.

Optionen auf den Bezug von Aktien der SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: DE000A289VD9)





b) Art des Geschäfts

Annahme von 500.000 Aktienoptionen zum Bezug von je einer Aktie der SPORTTOTAL AG im Rahmen des Vergütungspakets. Der Ausübungspreis ist auf EUR 1,10 je Aktienoption festgesetzt.





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

nicht bezifferbar





nicht bezifferbar







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

nicht bezifferbar





nicht bezifferbar







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-05-03; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



