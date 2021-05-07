





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















07.05.2021 / 15:54









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Pieter-Jan

Last name(s):

Vandepitte



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Delivery Hero SE





b) LEI

529900C3EX1FZGE48X78



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A2E4K43





b) Nature of the transaction

Sale of 364 shares within the settlement of Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs") for the settlement of taxes and duties as part of an employee compensation programme.

Transaction as part of an employee compensation programme.



Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

35.2005 EUR





12812.982 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

35.2005 EUR





12812.982 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2021-05-03; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























07.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



