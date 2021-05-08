DGAP-AFR: SMT Scharf AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen

2021. május 07., péntek, 16:37







DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: SMT Scharf AG


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






SMT Scharf AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen








07.05.2021 / 16:37



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die SMT Scharf AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Quartalsfinanzbericht innerhalb des 1. Halbjahres (Q1)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12.05.2021

Ort: https://www.smtscharf.com/investorrelations/veroeffentlichungen/halbjahres-und-quartalsberichte/


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12.05.2021

Ort: https://www.smtscharf.com/investorrelations/publications/halbjahres-und-quartalsberichte/?lang=en













07.05.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: SMT Scharf AG

Römerstrasse 104

59075 Hamm

Deutschland
Internet: www.smtscharf.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1194137  07.05.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1194137&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum