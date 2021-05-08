DGAP-AFR: SMT Scharf AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



SMT Scharf AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 12, 2021

Address: https://www.smtscharf.com/investorrelations/veroeffentlichungen/halbjahres-und-quartalsberichte/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 12, 2021

Address: https://www.smtscharf.com/investorrelations/publications/halbjahres-und-quartalsberichte/?lang=en













Language: English
Company: SMT Scharf AG

Römerstrasse 104

59075 Hamm

Germany
Internet: www.smtscharf.com





 
