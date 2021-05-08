DGAP-DD: Klassik Radio AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: UK Media Invest GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Ulrich R.J.
Last name(s): Kubak
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Klassik Radio AG


b) LEI

391200QMOJSFJ6EVEX54 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007857476


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

















Price(s) Volume(s)
5.50 EUR 6600.00 EUR
5.55 EUR 5550.00 EUR
5.60 EUR 6720.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
5.55 EUR 18870.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-05-06; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction



Name:
MIC: XFRA














Language: English
Company: Klassik Radio AG

Imhofstraße 12

86159 Augsburg

Germany
Internet: www.klassikradioag.de





 
