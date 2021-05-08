





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















07.05.2021 / 17:52









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Christoph

Last name(s):

Zindel



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Siemens Healthineers AG





b) LEI

529900QBVWXMWANH7H45



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000SHL1006





b) Nature of the transaction

Sale of Siemens Healthineers shares to cover tax and contributions obligations on share transfers in connection with a Siemens Healthineers Stock Program

Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

48.775138 EUR





63190.97 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

48.775138 EUR





63190.9700 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2021-05-05; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























07.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



