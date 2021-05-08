The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets) has informed us on May 5, 2021 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 30 april 2021



Person obliged to notify: Massachusetts Financial Services Company



Issuing institution: QIAGEN N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Ordinary share

9.530.487,00

11.598.485,00

Real

Real

Directly



Ordinary share

2.222.443,00

4.430.958,00

Real

Real

Indirectly -



(MFS Investment Management Canada Ltd; MFS Heritage Trust Company; MFS Investment Management Company (Lux) S.a.r.l; MFS Investment Management K.K.; MFS Institutional Advisors, Inc; MFS International (U.K.) Ltd; MFS International Singapore Pte.Ltd)







Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

5,09 %

4,13 %

0,00 %

0,96 %

0,00 %

Voting rights

6,94 %

5,02 %

0,00 %

1,92 %

0,00 %









QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=110620