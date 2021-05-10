DGAP-DD: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








10.05.2021 / 16:00




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Herbert K.
Last name(s): Haas

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

5299006ZIILJ6VJVSJ32 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000TLX1005


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
35.90 EUR 78980.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
35.9000 EUR 78980.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-05-07; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate (Best Execution)
MIC: XGAT














Language: English
Company: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft

HDI-Platz 1

30659 Hannover

Germany
Internet: www.talanx.com





 
66410  10.05.2021 


