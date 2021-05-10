DGAP-DD: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








10.05.2021 / 16:00




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Herbert K.
Nachname(n): Haas

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

5299006ZIILJ6VJVSJ32 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000TLX1005


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
35,90 EUR 78980,00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
35,9000 EUR 78980,0000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-05-07; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Tradegate (Best Execution)
MIC: XGAT














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft

HDI-Platz 1

30659 Hannover

Deutschland
Internet: www.talanx.com





 
66410  10.05.2021 


