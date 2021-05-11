



TeamViewer AG





TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer acquires 3D visualization and Mixed Reality innovator Viscopic and invests in new R&D hub to strengthen its AR offering and software development capabilities

















TeamViewer acquires 3D visualization and Mixed Reality innovator Viscopic and invests in new R&D hub to strengthen its AR offering and software development capabilities





Goppingen, May 11, 2021: TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, today announced the establishment of a new software development hub as well as a Mixed Reality (MR) competence centre through acquisitions in Europe, both accelerating the development of new innovations.

Foremost, TeamViewer acquired Munich-based start-up Viscopic, a pioneer in Mixed Reality solutions and interactive 3D visualization. Viscopic"s innovative technology enables optimized industrial processes especially in the fields of quality assurance, maintenance, training, and layout planning. It represents a perfect addition to TeamViewer"s Augmented Reality and Frontline offering as it is creating additional value for customers. For example, in training use cases, new employees in manufacturing or inspection roles can experience complex tasks enriched with industry-grade 3D holograms to better understand processes and learn in a more immersive way.

Founded in 2016, the highly skilled software development team around Marco Maier, Felix Meißgeier, and Thomas Knauer-Arnold has realized impressive projects with large blue-chip customers like Audi, Siemens Energy, and Deutsche Bahn. Viscopic"s software is running on Mixed Reality smart glasses like the Microsoft Hololens as well as smartphones and tablets to assist frontline workers in their daily tasks. Digital information like step-by-step instructions can be pinpointed onto real-world objects, and true-to-scale holograms can be placed into production environments. Mixed Reality content can be easily created without expert coding knowledge and pushed to wearables within seconds, for example by using existing CAD data from physical objects. Viscopic"s office in Munich will continue to exist and be built-up as a competence centre for 3D visualization, AR, and MR.

TeamViewer"s CPO Hendrik Witt said: "We are excited to welcome the entire Viscopic team to the TeamViewer family. They are proven specialists in their technology field and a great extension to our existing enterprise AR suite. After TeamViewer"s acquisitions of wearable computing leaders Ubimax and Upskill within the last year, Viscopic"s interactive 3D visualization capabilities enable additional use cases for example in manufacturing and quality assurance processes in the automotive sector or mechanical engineering. With 3D elements we can offer improved workflows and Mixed Reality experiences on the customer"s side, especially when complex situations require more visual support."

Furthermore, TeamViewer has announced the investment in a new Research & Development (R&D) hub in Portugal"s tech cluster Porto through the acquisition of software development and digital design agency Hapibot. The successful team of around 20 engineers and designers is excelling in the areas of app development, AR, IoT as well as AI and has worked on innovative digital experience projects for well-known brands. With the new R&D hub in Portugal, TeamViewer will double down on the strategic advancement of engineering world-class technology out of Europe.

Mike Eissele, TeamViewer"s CTO, said: "We are thrilled to incorporate such a highly talented team into our R&D organization and will continue to expand TeamViewer"s new location in Porto even further. The team will add relevant technology development skills and thus contribute to shorten the go-to-market time for new products and features tremendously - for the benefit of all our users and customers globally."





About TeamViewer



TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind - from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 600,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things or Artificial Intelligence. Since the company"s foundation in 2005, TeamViewer"s software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,300 people globally. In 2020, TeamViewer achieved billings of EUR 460 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.



