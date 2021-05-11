DGAP-News: Nordex Group starts 2021 with quarterly sales of EUR 1.25 billion
Nordex Group starts 2021 with quarterly sales of EUR 1.25 billion
Operating performance
In the first quarter of 2021, the Nordex Group produced a total of 304 turbines with a rated capacity of just under 1,300 MW compared to 448 turbines with a rated capacity of 1,641 MW in the first quarter of the previous year. In the rotor blade production the number of rotor blades produced rose by 19.3 percent from 321 units in the previous year to 383 units. The Nordex Group always aims to align production precisely with project needs and the resulting delivery commitments.
Overall, the global wind industry started into the fiscal year 2021 with subdued demand. In this environment, the Nordex Group held up well with solid order intake in the Projects segment of 1,247 MW in the first three months of 2021. In the same quarter of the previous year, order intake amounted to 1,644 MW supported by a major project in Norway. The order intake (excluding the Service segment) for the first quarter of 2021 corresponds to a value of EUR 911 million (Q1/2020: EUR 1,185 million). Of this order volume (in MW), 92 percent was attributable to ten countries in Europe and 8 percent to Mexico (reporting region Latin America). The largest individual markets in Europe were Spain, Turkey, Germany and Finland. At the end of the quarter, the Projects segment had an order backlog of EUR 5.1 billion (March 31, 2020: EUR 5.8 billion). At the end of 2020, the Nordex Group had an order backlog of EUR 5.3 billion, which decreased in the course of the first quarter of 2021 due to increased installations. In the Service segment, the order backlog increased further by 8.1 percent from EUR 2.6 billion to EUR 2.8 billion, resulting in a total order backlog for both segments of EUR 7.9 billion (March 31, 2020: EUR 8.4 billion).
Key financial figures at a glance
Nordex stock included in MDAX index
Guidance 2021 confirmed
"The Nordex Group has started 2021 well prepared. We are encountering continued good demand for our efficient Delta4000 platform, which we are successfully marketing as a global product. Last year, we developed targeted concepts for our business processes under pandemic conditions, especially for production and installation. We are monitoring the processes closely and continuously. Overall, we remain confident for 2021 and expect a positive development of the business performance, while also recognising higher uncertainties resulting from ongoing pandemic situation and general inflationary pressures across commodities," says José Luis Blanco, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nordex Group.
Contact for press inquiries:
Tobias Vossberg
Rolf Becker
