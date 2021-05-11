



Medios AG starts the 2021 financial year with a record quarter

Group sales and earnings nearly doubled in Q1 2021



First-time consolidation of Cranach Pharma GmbH



Outlook 2021: Almost doubling of group sales and significant increase in earnings



Berlin, 11 May 2021 - Medios AG ("Medios"), the leading provider of Specialty Pharma Solutions in Germany, confirms its forecast for the 2021 financial year after a successful first quarter. Group sales in the period from January to March 2021 increased by 94.0% to €315.9 million compared to the same period of the previous year (€162.8 million). EBITDA pre1 increased by 106.5% to €8.8 million (previous year €4.3 million). EBT pre1 climbed by 90.7% to €7.1 million (previous year €3.7 million). Thus, both group sales and earnings reached new record levels. Both operating segments contributed to the growth in group sales as well as earnings with improved operating margins.

The specialized pharmaceutical wholesaler Cranach Pharma GmbH, acquired in January 2021, contributed to Medios" growth in the first quarter of 2021 with a revenue of €139.6 million and EBITDA pre1 of €5.0 million.

Matthias Gaertner, CEO and CFO of Medios AG: "With the acquisition of Cranach Pharma GmbH, we are the leading Specialty Pharma provider in Germany - which is reflected in our best quarterly result to date. Due to the increase in profit margins in both segments, we could achieve a clearly positive operating cash flow. We also advanced our ESG activities by joining the United Nations Global Compact. In the coming months, we will continue to focus on acquisitions and sustainability alongside organic growth."

The latest acquisitions have increased Medios" partner network to around 500 specialized pharmacies.

The United Nations Global Compact is the world"s largest initiative for responsible corporate leadership. By joining in the first quarter of 2021, Medios has committed to upholding the network"s ten universal principles and sustainability goals. Medios" aim is to adopt a comprehensive ESG strategy in the 2021 financial year. The company"s ESG activities are explained for the first time in a voluntary Nonfinancial Group Statement in the Annual Report 2020.

With the innovative mediosconnect software platform, the company is already well prepared for the introduction of the legally required e-prescription on January 1, 2022. This digital platform for complex and individualized medicines connects doctors, health insurers and specialized pharmacies and automates ordering and billing processes. The platform is so far online in Berlin and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and will be rolled out in other federal states.

As part of its strategy to expand the higher-margin business segment of Patient-Specific Therapies, Medios began setting up additional laboratories at the beginning of the reporting year. With the completion of the most modern and GMP-certified laboratories at the end of 2021, it will be possible to triple manufacturing capacities.

Positive outlook for 2021 confirmed



Medios expects strong growth in the 2021 financial year despite the still challenging market environment. The company expects group sales of €1.15 to 1.20 billion, EBITDA pre1 of €38 to 39 million and EBT pre1 of €31 to 32 million. This corresponds to a group sales increase of around 84 to 92% as well as an even more significant growth in EBITDA pre1 of around 152 to 159% and an increase in EBT pre1 of around 158 to 166%.

Key financials (IFRS)



























in € million



Q1 2021



Q1 2020



∆ in %

Group sales



315.9



162.8



94.0

Pharmaceutical Supply



299.6



148.2



>100

Patient-Specific Therapies



16.1



14.5



11.0

Services



0.1



0.1



90.9

EBITDA pre1



8.8



4.3



>100

Pharmaceutical Supply



7.0



2.3



>100

Patient-Specific Therapies



2.2



1.8



20.2

Services



-0.4



0.1



<-100

EBT pre1



7.1



3.7



90.7

Pharmaceutical Supply



5.7



2.0



>100

Patient-Specific Therapies



1.9



1.6



18.8

Services



-0.6



0.1



<-100

Cashflow from operating activities



21.4



-10.5



<-100



The Quarterly Statement as of March 31, 2021 is available for download on the Investor Relations website https://medios.ag/en/investor-relations/reporting-center.

1 EBITDA is defined as net earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBT is defined as net earnings before income taxes. EBITDA pre and EBT pre are each adjusted for extraordinary expenses for stock options, M&A activities and amortization of the customer base.

-------------------

About Medios AG



Medios AG is the leading provider of Specialty Pharma solutions in Germany. As a competence partner and expert, Medios covers all relevant aspects of the supply chain in this field: from pharmaceutical supply to the manufacture of patient-specific therapies including blistering. The focus is on optimal patient care via specialized pharmacies.

Medios AG is Germany"s first listed Specialty Pharma company and member of the SDAX selection index (Prime Standard) (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8).

www.medios.ag

Disclaimer



This notification contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results may significantly deviate from currently expected results, specifically due to various risk factors and uncertainties such as changes in business, economic, and competitive circumstances, exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties about legal disputes or investigations, and the availability of financial resources. Medios AG assumes no responsibility whatsoever for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this notification.