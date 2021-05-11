DGAP-News: Medios AG starts the 2021 financial year with a record quarter
2021. május 11., kedd, 07:21
Press Release
Berlin, 11 May 2021 - Medios AG ("Medios"), the leading provider of Specialty Pharma Solutions in Germany, confirms its forecast for the 2021 financial year after a successful first quarter. Group sales in the period from January to March 2021 increased by 94.0% to €315.9 million compared to the same period of the previous year (€162.8 million). EBITDA pre1 increased by 106.5% to €8.8 million (previous year €4.3 million). EBT pre1 climbed by 90.7% to €7.1 million (previous year €3.7 million). Thus, both group sales and earnings reached new record levels. Both operating segments contributed to the growth in group sales as well as earnings with improved operating margins.
The specialized pharmaceutical wholesaler Cranach Pharma GmbH, acquired in January 2021, contributed to Medios" growth in the first quarter of 2021 with a revenue of €139.6 million and EBITDA pre1 of €5.0 million.
Matthias Gaertner, CEO and CFO of Medios AG: "With the acquisition of Cranach Pharma GmbH, we are the leading Specialty Pharma provider in Germany - which is reflected in our best quarterly result to date. Due to the increase in profit margins in both segments, we could achieve a clearly positive operating cash flow. We also advanced our ESG activities by joining the United Nations Global Compact. In the coming months, we will continue to focus on acquisitions and sustainability alongside organic growth."
The latest acquisitions have increased Medios" partner network to around 500 specialized pharmacies.
The United Nations Global Compact is the world"s largest initiative for responsible corporate leadership. By joining in the first quarter of 2021, Medios has committed to upholding the network"s ten universal principles and sustainability goals. Medios" aim is to adopt a comprehensive ESG strategy in the 2021 financial year. The company"s ESG activities are explained for the first time in a voluntary Nonfinancial Group Statement in the Annual Report 2020.
With the innovative mediosconnect software platform, the company is already well prepared for the introduction of the legally required e-prescription on January 1, 2022. This digital platform for complex and individualized medicines connects doctors, health insurers and specialized pharmacies and automates ordering and billing processes. The platform is so far online in Berlin and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and will be rolled out in other federal states.
As part of its strategy to expand the higher-margin business segment of Patient-Specific Therapies, Medios began setting up additional laboratories at the beginning of the reporting year. With the completion of the most modern and GMP-certified laboratories at the end of 2021, it will be possible to triple manufacturing capacities.
Positive outlook for 2021 confirmed
The Quarterly Statement as of March 31, 2021 is available for download on the Investor Relations website https://medios.ag/en/investor-relations/reporting-center.
1 EBITDA is defined as net earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBT is defined as net earnings before income taxes. EBITDA pre and EBT pre are each adjusted for extraordinary expenses for stock options, M&A activities and amortization of the customer base.
-------------------
About Medios AG
Medios AG is Germany"s first listed Specialty Pharma company and member of the SDAX selection index (Prime Standard) (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8).
Contact
Nikolaus Hammerschmidt
Disclaimer
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Medios AG
|Heidestraße 9
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 232 566 - 800
|Fax:
|+49 30 232 566 - 801
|E-mail:
|ir@medios.ag
|Internet:
|www.medios.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A1MMCC8
|WKN:
|A1MMCC
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
|EQS News ID:
|1194842
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1194842 11.05.2021
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]