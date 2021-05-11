DGAP-News: 1&1 Drillisch AG - Good Start to the Year
2021. május 11., kedd, 07:30
1&1 Drillisch AG - Good Start to the Year
- Customer contracts: + 140,000 to 14.97 million
- Revenues: + 3.5 percent to €973.7 million, thereof €762.1 million service revenues (+ 1.9 percent)
- EBITDA: €202.3 million, thereof €167.9 million comparable EBITDA (+ 2.4 percent)
- Earnings per share: €0.64 (previous year: €0.50)
- 2021 forecast confirmed
Maintal, 11 May 2021 - 1&1 Drillisch AG (ISIN DE 0005545503) was able to increase the number of customer contracts in comparison with 31 December 2020 by 140,000 to 14.97 million contracts in Q1 2021. Growth was based on mobile internet contracts, while the number of broadband lines remained stable at 4.31 million. Compared with Q1 2020, mobile internet customer contracts rose by 560,000.
Revenues rose by 3.5 percent to €973.7 million in Q1 2021 (Q1 2020: €940.7 million). Service revenues increased in Q1 2021 by 1.9 percent to €762.1 million (Q1 2020: €747.8 million).
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to €202.3 million. This includes a (out-of-period) positive effect of €34.4 million from fiscal year 2020. On February 15, 2021, 1&1 Drillisch bindingly accepted Telefónica Deutschland"s improved offer - after review by the EU Commission - for national roaming and, associated with this, also for MBA MVNO wholesale services with retroactive effect from July 1, 2020. Offered prices again provide for annually decreasing data prices, comparable to the pricing mechanisms of the first five years of the MBA MVNO contract. The offer accepted by 1&1 Drillisch is currently being converted into a national roaming contract. Precluding the aforementioned effect, comparable operating EBITDA rose by 2.4 percent to €167.9 million (Q1 2020: €164.0 million).
Earnings per share (EPS) amounted to EUR 0.64. Excluding the (out-of-period) positive earnings effect from the new wholesale prices (EPS effect: EUR +0.13), operating EPS improved by 1.6 % from EUR 0.50 in the prior-year period to EUR 0.51.
Outlook
The Company confirms its forecast and expects service revenues to increase to ca. €3.10 billion (2020: €3.02 billion). The operating EBITDA (excluding the aforementioned out-of-period return of €34.4 million in connection with the planned conclusion of the national roaming agreement) is expected to increase to ca. €650 million (2020: €468.5 million). This forecast includes initial costs for the 5G network rollout of ca. €30 million.
Performance indicators pursuant to IFRS - comparison Q1 2020 v. Q1 2021
The intermediate report will be made available on the Company"s home page on 11 May 2021.
Maintal, 11 May 2021
1&1 Drillisch AG
About 1&1 Drillisch AG
1&1 Drillisch AG is a listed telecommunications provider based in Maintal. The company is part of the United Internet AG group. 1&1 Drillisch offers its customers a comprehensive portfolio of wireless services and broadband access. It also offers attractive bundled products comprising mobile and fixed-network services, as well as value-added applications such as home networking, online storage, video-on-demand, smart home solutions and IPTV. Via its two wholly owned subsidiaries 1&1 Telecommunication SE and Drillisch Online GmbH, 1&1 Drillisch uses a strong marketing approach to tap the market comprehensively and in a target-group-specific manner: While 1&1 addresses value and premium segments, the Group"s discount brands under the umbrella of Drillisch Online GmbH, such as smartmobil.de, yourfone, winSIM, DeutschlandSIM and simplytel, appeal to a price-conscious target group
Contact:
Oliver Keil
Head of Investor Relations
Mail: ir@1und1-drillisch.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft
|Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5
|63477 Maintal
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 6181 - 412 218
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 6181 - 412 183
|E-mail:
|ir@1und1-drillisch.de
|Internet:
|www.1und1-drillisch.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005545503
|WKN:
|554550
|Indices:
|SDAX
TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1194798
