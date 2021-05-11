DGAP-DD: Bilfinger SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








11.05.2021 / 15:30




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Christina
Last name(s): Johansson

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Amendment

It is hereby corrected that with regard to the share purchase made and published on 11 May 2021 the place of the transaction was not XETRA but Frankfurt Stock Exchange-Regulated Market (FRAA).

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Bilfinger SE


b) LEI

529900H0HULEN2BZ4604 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005909006


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
27.50 EUR 55000.00 EUR
27.60 EUR 44932.80 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
27.5449 EUR 99932.80 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-05-11; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt Stock Exchange - Regulated Market
MIC: FRAA














Language: English
Company: Bilfinger SE

Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1

68163 Mannheim

Germany
Internet: http://www.bilfinger.com





 
