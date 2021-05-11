

Düsseldorf, 11. Mai 2021





Die sino AG hat heute das vorläufige Ergebnis des ersten Halbjahres des Geschäftsjahres 2020/2021 (01.10.2020 - 31.03.2021) für die AG ermittelt. Das Unternehmen hat nach vorläufigen Zahlen ein Ergebnis in der AG von 2.435 TEUR bzw. 1,04 EUR pro Aktie nach Steuern erzielt, nach 556 TEUR bzw. 0,24 EUR pro Aktie im ersten Halbjahr des Vorjahres (+ 338 %).





Das Ergebnis der sino AG für das zweite Quartal (01.01.2021 - 31.03.2021) war nach vorläufigen Zahlen mit 1.591 TEUR nach Steuern bzw. 0,68 EUR pro Aktie (ggü. 866 TEUR bzw. 0,37 EUR pro Aktie im entsprechenden Vorjahreszeitraum) um 84 % besser als im Vorjahresquartal.





In diesen Zahlen des ersten Halbjahres wurde der maximal mögliche Tantiemeanspruch des Vorstandes in Höhe von insgesamt 865 TEUR für das Gesamtjahr bereits vollständig ergebniswirksam berücksichtigt, da der die Vergütung begrenzende maximal mögliche Höchstbetrag durch das sehr gute operative Ergebnis der sino AG und die gewinnsteigernde Durchführung von restlichen Teilverkäufen von Anteilen an der Trade Republic Bank GmbH im Rahmen der Kapitalerhöhung aus April 2020 (vgl. u.a. Ad-hoc Mitteilungen vom 16. April 2020 und 13. November 2020) im ersten Halbjahr jeweils bereits erreicht wurde.





Die saldierten operativen Gesamterträge im ersten Halbjahr des Geschäftsjahres 2020/2021 lagen nach vorläufigen Zahlen bei 7,19 Millionen EUR und damit um 75,6 % über dem Wert des entsprechenden Zeitraums des Vorjahres (4,10 Millionen EUR). Die gesamten Verwaltungsaufwendungen inkl. Abschreibungen stiegen deutlich unterproportional um 27,8 % von 3,27 Millionen EUR im ersten Halbjahr des vorigen Geschäftsjahres auf 4,18 Millionen EUR im abgelaufenen Halbjahr.





Der Vorstand hat die am 6. Januar 2021 per Ad-hoc Mitteilung aktualisierte Konzernergebnisprognose für das laufende Geschäftsjahr 2020/2021 anlassbezogen heute überprüft und beschlossen, diese zurückzuziehen. Er beabsichtigt zeitnah, spätestens bis zur Veröffentlichung des Halbjahresfinanzberichts, eine neue Planung zu erarbeiten, in welcher neben aktuellen Entwicklungen bei der sino AG auch die sehr positive Entwicklung des Wertes der Beteiligung an der Trade Republic Bank GmbH gegebenenfalls Berücksichtigung finden werden, und eine neue Prognose zu veröffentlichen.







Für weitere Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an Ingo Hillen, Vorstand - ihillen@sino.de | 0211 3611-2040









Kontakt:



Markus Lankes



Assistent der Geschäftsleitung



Tel. +49 211 3611 1220

