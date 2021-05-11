DGAP-Adhoc: PATRIZIA AG: PATRIZIA AG implements a share buy-back programme up to a total purchase price of EUR 50m
2021. május 11., kedd, 17:35
DGAP-Ad-hoc: PATRIZIA AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
The Management Board of PATRIZIA AG has decided to implement a share buy-back programme with the approval of the Supervisory Board. By making use of the authorisation granted by resolution of the Annual General Meeting of 20 June 2018, the Company will acquire treasury shares via the stock
Based on the current share price (EUR 21.60, XETRA closing price on 10 May 2021), this is
The treasury shares to be acquired as a result of the share buy-back programme may be used for all legally permitted purposes, in particular also as (partial) consideration within the scope of business combinations or for the acquisition of companies, interests in companies or parts of companies. The share buy-back programme is financed from available liquidity, which stands at EUR 634.8m as at 31 March 2021.
Contact:
Martin Praum
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0)821 50910-402
investor.relations@patrizia.ag
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PATRIZIA AG
|Fuggerstraße 26
|86150 Augsburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)821 - 509 10-000
|Fax:
|+49 (0)821 - 509 10-999
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@patrizia.ag
|Internet:
|www.patrizia.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000PAT1AG3
|WKN:
|PAT1AG
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1195309
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1195309 11-May-2021 CET/CEST
