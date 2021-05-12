DGAP-News: Northern Data increases Exahash under management and participates in gainful profit share agreement with Digihost Technology Inc.
2021. május 12., szerda, 07:30
PRESS RELEASE / IR RELEASE
Frankfurt am Main - May 12, 2021 - Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) a leading infrastructure supplier for Bitcoin mining and other HPC infrastructure solutions, signs Digihost Technology Inc. (TSXV: DGHI), a Canadian growth-oriented blockchain technology company primarily focused on Bitcoin mining, as a new crypto client. The transaction also comprises the sale of high-performance digital mining machines to Digihost Technology Inc. Northern Data anticipates the initial shipment of Miners to be deployed in Q3 2021. The additional deployment will accelerate achieving Northern Data"s 2021 goal of reaching a combined global hashrate under management of more than 6%.
Northern Data will use company-owned proprietary pre-manufactured performance-optimized mobile data centers fueled by renewable natural gas to be located at the Digihost"s company-owned facilities to provide hosting services to Digihost in terms of installing and hosting the Miners. The companies are already in discussions about upsizing the contract up to at least 2.5 Exahashes for 2022. Under the terms of the hosting agreement and based on the current price of BTC, Northern Data will participate in the mid-single-digit EUR million range of operating profit per month from gainful profit share agreements.
Northern-Data-CEO Aroosh Thillainathan comments: "We are very pleased to have signed an attractive agreement with our new hosting client Digihost. Today"s signing not only reflects that we are delivering on our roadmap, reaching milestones with our holistic offering in the crypto space. It also shows that we leverage on our reliable access to supply levels with value-accretive business partnerships."
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Northern Data AG
|An der Welle 3
|60322 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 34 87 52 25
|E-mail:
|info@northerndata.de
|Internet:
|www.northerndata.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0SMU87
|WKN:
|A0SMU8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1195396
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1195396 12.05.2021
