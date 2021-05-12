DGAP-News: Q1 2021 revenue at US$366 million, up 47% year-on-year. Underlying operating profit at US$79.2 million, more than doubled year-on-year.
Revenue excluding legacy licensed PMICs was up 61% year-on-year.
IFRS basis (unaudited) Underlying basis1 (unaudited)
Q1 2021 Financial highlights
- Revenue of US$366 million, including acquisitions, 47% above Q1 2020.
- Strength across the product portfolio with revenue excluding legacy licensed main Power Management ICs ("PMICs") up 61% year-on-year.
- Gross margin at 49.7% (Q1 2020: 49.8%), and underlying gross margin at 50.0% (Q1 2020: 50.4%).
- Operating profit of US$36.6 million (Q1 2020: US$17.5 million), and underlying operating profit of US$79.2 million (Q1 2020: US$33.0 million).
- Diluted EPS of US$0.36 (Q1 2020: US$0.19) and underlying diluted EPS of US$0.89 (Q1 2020: US$0.39).
- Q1 2021 cash flow from operating activities of US$26.0 million (Q1 2020: cash outflow US$49.0 million) which included US$25 million recoupment of the prepayment relating to the license agreement.
- On 8 February 2021, Dialog reached agreement on the terms of a recommended acquisition by Renesas Electronics Corporation ("Renesas") of the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of the Company (the "Acquisition"). Under the terms of the Acquisition, Dialog shareholders will be entitled to receive €67.50 in cash per Dialog share at completion.
- Subsequent to quarter end, on 9 April 2021, at the Court Meeting and the Dialog General Meeting in connection with the recommended cash offer made by Renesas, all the resolutions proposed were passed by the requisite majorities.
Q1 2021 Operational highlights
- Continued design-in momentum at our largest customers for the development and supply of several mixed-signal integrated circuits. We have made significant progress on a number of designs scheduled for 2022 production.
- Strong operational performance despite evolving lockdown restrictions.
- Revenue from new mixed-signal products in Custom Mixed Signal business segment from our largest customer was up 38% year-on-year.
- Q1 2021 revenue from Advanced Mixed Signal segment up 57% year-on-year driven by strong demand for Configurable Mixed-signal ICs ("CMICs") and backlighting products.
- In Q1 2021 we expanded our GreenPAK(TM) family, with the new Nanoamp device the SLG46811, the first GreenPAK IC to incorporate configurable op amp functionality. This device allows designers to create, simulate and prototype their own unique sophisticated analog ICs in minutes at a lower cost than a discrete component implementation.
- Q1 2021 revenue in Connectivity &Audio segment up 64% mostly driven by strong demand for audio products.
- During Q1 2021, industry-wide capacity constraints continued to impact our ability to meet incremental customer demand.
Update on COVID-19
Our business remains resilient. Our fabless business model and the strength of our balance sheet provide us with financial resilience and operational flexibility to navigate the current circumstances.
Q1 2021 Financial overview
Gross margin was 49.7%, 10 bps below Q1 2020 (Q1 2020: 49.8%). Underlying gross margin was 50.0% 40bps below Q1 2020 (Q1 2020: 50.4%). This decrease was mainly the result of revenue mix.
Operating expenses ("OPEX"), comprising SG&A and R&D expenses, in Q1 2021 were 28% higher than in Q1 2020, representing 40.1% of revenue (Q1 2020: 46.2%). The increase in OPEX was mainly due to the acquisition of Adesto, and costs related to the recommended acquisition by Renesas. In Q1 2021, we incurred US$9.5 million related to the Renesas transaction and US$0.9 million integration costs related to the acquisition of Adesto. Underlying OPEX in Q1 2021 was 11% above Q1 2020 (Q1 2020: US$95.2 million), representing 28.8% of revenue (Q1 2020: 38.3%). The increase in underlying OPEX was mainly driven by the additional OPEX from Adesto.
In Q1 2021, the Company continued to make good progress on the execution of the planned cost synergies. This aims to improve efficiency, protect profitability, and strengthen cash flow generation.
R&D expenses were 13% above Q1 2020 representing 22.3% of revenue (Q1 2020: 29.1%). Underlying R&D expenses
in Q1 2021 were 9% above Q1 2020 representing 19.1% of revenue (Q1 2020: 25.9%). The increase in R&D and underlying R&D expenses was mainly due to the acquisition of Adesto as well as continuing investment in future growth.
SG&A expenses in Q1 2021 were 54% higher than in Q1 2020, representing 17.8% of revenue (Q1 2020: 17.1%).
The increase in SG&A and underlying SG&A expenses was mainly the result of additional expenses from the acquisition of Adesto.
In Q1 2021, other operating income and underlying operating income, which comprised income from R&D contracts, were below Q1 2020 at US$1.5 million (Q1 2020: US$8.5 million and US$3.1 million respectively).
Operating profit in Q1 2021 was US$36.6 million, 109% above Q1 2020 (Q1 2020: US$17.5 million), mainly due to the higher revenue and partially offset by the incremental operating expenses from the acquisition of Adesto.
Underlying operating profit was 140% above Q1 2020, at US$79.2 million (Q1 2020: US$33.0 million) driven by the increase in revenue offsetting additional operating expenses from the acquisition of Adesto.
The effective tax rate in Q1 2021 was 29.2% (Q1 2020: 30.4%). Our relatively high effective tax rates for Q1 2021 and Q1 2020 are principally due to the distorting effect on our income tax expense of the tax and accounting treatments of share- based compensation and business combinations. The underlying effective tax rate in Q1 2021 was 19.6%, down 10bps on the Q1 2020 underlying effective tax rate of 19.7%.
In Q1 2021, net income was US$26.1 million, 92% above Q1 2020 (Q1 2020: US$13.6 million). This increase was mostly due to the increase in operating profit. Underlying net income was US$63.9, 128% higher year-on-year mainly driven by the same factor.
Diluted EPS in Q1 2021 was 89% above Q1 2020 at US$0.36 (Q1 2020: US$0.19). Underlying diluted EPS in Q1 2021 was 128% higher year-on-year to US$0.89 (Q1 2020: US$0.39).
At the end of Q1 2021, our total inventory level was US$143 million, 10% below the previous quarter. This is equivalent to 70 days of inventory representing a 6-day increase in our days of inventory from Q4 2020, mainly due to the
At the end of Q1 2021, we held cash and cash equivalents of US$534 million (Q1 2020: US$965 million). The year- on-year movement was mostly due to the acquisition of Adesto. Cash flow from operating activities in Q1 2021 was US$26.0 million which was above Q1 2020 (Q1 2020: outflow of US$49.0 million). The year-on-year movement was
mainly due to higher cash generated from operations and working capital. In Q1 2021, the Group generated free cash flow of US$9.9 million, which was above Q1 2020 (Q1 2020: outflow of US$59.0 million) due to the higher cash flow from operating activities. At the end of the quarter, the remaining principal amount of the US$300 million prepayment from our largest customer that is outstanding was US$50.0 million.
Subject to obtaining the necessary approvals and satisfying the other closing conditions, it is expected that the acquisition of the entire issued and to be issued share capital of the Company by Renesas Electronics Corporation, will become effective during the second half of 2021.
Q1 2021 Segmental overview
as Bluetooth(R) low energy or LED lighting, and the expansion of high-performance processors into infotainment systems, have contributed to the expansion of our presence in the automotive segment. The acquisitions of Creative Chips and Adesto have enabled our expansion in the growing Industrial IoT market. Our ambition is to build a vibrant mixed-signal business, with a balanced end market exposure, on innovative low power products which enable our customers to get to market fast.
Underlying results by segment
Revenue Operating profit/(loss) Operating margin
During the quarter, we continued to receive requests for quotations from a range of tier one customers, for new custom designs to be launched in 2022 and beyond in diverse areas of power, battery management, display, and audio technologies.
There is a growing market opportunity for next generation battery management solutions, capable of supporting higher wattage chargers, safe and short charging times, as well as secondary charging from phones to other devices. Dialog is well positioned to capitalise on this opportunity, with a range of products built on our strong expertise in the design of mixed-signal and power-efficient ICs, meeting the requirements of a wide range of customers in mobile and consumer IoT end markets. We are currently engaged with the top mobile OEMs, with standard battery management products shipping since Q3 2020 and we expect revenue from high-volume contracts to begin with new smartphones in the second half of 2021.
In parallel, we continue to leverage our power management technology into new markets and geographies through the expansion of our platform reference designs. The collaborations with Renesas, Xilinx, and Telechips strengthen Dialog"s presence in the automotive segment, in particular, Intelligent In-Vehicle Infotainment and ADAS. We have over 100 automotive customer engagements, most of which are expected to go into production over the next three years.
Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS)
Dialog has successfully maintained a commanding share in the high power delivery rapid charge market through a combination of differentiated technology, speed of execution and wide support of rapid charge products, leading the industry in high power density AC/DC chargers.
Our broad product portfolio, which includes LED backlighting and LED driver ICs, and proprietary digital control technology for power conversion, enables high quality solutions at a low cost. We are engaged with tier one customers in the high-end TV market and we are seeing a gradual expansion of our customer base in mobile and automotive display markets with medium term opportunities.
Dialog"s configurable technology, including the highly successful GreenPAK(TM) product family, has become established as the leading choice in the market. Low power consumption and in-system programming enables customers to rapidly
customise and integrate multiple analog, logic, and discrete components into a single chip. Earlier in the year we launched a high-voltage GreenPAK(TM) product, ideal for consumer and industrial motor applications. In addition, we launched a
new update for the GreenPAK(TM) Designer software package containing simulation capabilities which will further reduce development time and simplify the design process across the entire GreenPAK(TM) portfolio. During Q1 2021, we launched a new member of the GreenPAK(TM) family, the SLG46811, the smallest, cost effective GreenPAK device to include an
I2C communication interface, allowing engineers to create more complex and compact digital projects. The expansion of the GreenPAK(TM) product range within the last 12 months will further accelerate its adoption across a wider range of applications, such as automotive as well as smartphone cameras. Our growing range of configurable products gives our customers the flexibility to keep pace with rapidly changing market needs. The CMIC, along with other members of the GreenPAK(TM) family, replaces dozens of components in a wide range of applications to optimize flexibility, footprint, and a reduction of the bill of materials.
Connectivity and Audio (C&A)
Revenue from our SmartBond(TM) BLE System-on-Chip ("SoC") was 81% above Q1 2020, as a result of increased demand from customers in Asia. Following the launch of SmartBond TINY(TM) and the SmartBond TINY(TM) module, we launched our first combo Wi-Fi and BLE module, the DA16200 SoC. This offering was purpose built for battery-powered IoT applications, including connected door locks, thermostats, security cameras and other devices that require an "always on" Wi-Fi connection. Its VirtualZero(TM) technology enables the industry"s lowest level of power consumption for Wi-Fi connectivity, so that even continuously connected devices can achieve up to five years of battery life in many use cases. Highly integrated, the SmartBond(TM) SoC family delivers the smallest, most power efficient BLE solutions available - and enables the lowest system costs.
In Q1 2021, the combined revenue from new audio products and Codecs more than quadrupled year-on-year. The C&A Segment is targeting the rapidly-growing consumer wireless headset market with our SmartBeat(TM) wireless audio
Industrial IoT
In Q1 2021, underlying revenue was US$31.0 million and generated an underlying operating loss of US$0.8 million. During the quarter we continued to make good progress on the integration of Adesto and we expect it to be completed by the end of 2021.
Our technology enables seamless connectivity of heterogenous systems in an industrial environment to the cloud for building and industrial automation. Non-volatile memory ("NVM") is a key component of many system designs and our wide range of NVM products offer an array of features designed to help tune and optimize our customers" systems.
Together with its mixed-signal and RF design team, as well as world-class technology and intellectual property, we bring an innovative product portfolio to thousands of customers worldwide across the industrial, consumer, medical, and communications markets.
Our SmartServer IoT Partner Program gives Systems Integrators and OEM Solutions Providers access to Dialog"s SmartServer IoT edge server and open software suite, including freely available integration tools and APIs, certified training, and premium support. This accelerates secure, scalable integration of IoT edge devices and networks with cloud platforms and Operational Technologies (OT) found in smart factories, buildings and cities.
On 26 April 2021, we launched the AT25EU family of SPI NOR Flash devices, to support the development of power- conscious, size-constrained connected devices. The AT25EU focuses on achieving the lowest power consumption and the fastest operation in order to achieve the lowest energy.
Non-IFRS measures
Forward Looking Statements
