First quarter results: strong start into 2021

- Revenues increase by 14.4 percent to EUR 36.0 million in the first quarter

- EBITDA up by around 29 percent to EUR 2.8 million in the first three months; EBIT increases by 55 percent to EUR 1.7 million

- Growth trajectory sustained despite lockdown; guidance confirmed

First quarter figures for 2021 published today by JDC Group AG (ISIN DE000A0B9N37) again confirm its growth trajectory.

Revenues for the first quarter of 2021 are up by 14.4 percent, at EUR 36.0 million (first quarter of 2020: EUR 31.4 million).

Revenues in the Advisortech segment rose by around 13 percent to EUR 30.6 million. The revenues of the Advisory segment for the first three months of 2021 are up by around 17 percent and stand at EUR 8.3 million.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by around 29 percent to EUR 2.8 million (first quarter of 2020: EUR 2.2 million). Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) jumped by around 55 percent to EUR 1.7 million (first quarter 2020: EUR 1.1 million). A significant increase was also recorded in net profit, which was up around 74 percent at EUR 1.2 million, compared with EUR 0.7 million in the same quarter of 2020.

One of the most important steps in the history of the JDC Group AG to date was the initiation of the collaboration with the Provinzial insurance group and its around 120 savings banks in the first quarter of 2021. A joint venture is being created by JDC and Provinzial, through which a digital insurance platform based on JDC"s information technology systems and services is to be provided to the savings banks and their customers in Provinzial"s business region. The joint business plan projects the number of customers using this digital insurance platform at around one million within five years.

However, JDC"s teams were also successful in areas apart from this major project. Germany"s leading multi-banking app Finanzguru is JDC"s newest platform client. With the help of JDC"s platform technology, Finanzguru will also allow its roughly 500,000 app users to manage and conclude insurance policies.

A few weeks ago the insurance magazine Versicherungsmagazin ranked the JDC Group"s broker management program iCRM in second place (compared with fourth in 2020) among all the systems offered in Germany. The only company ahead of JDC now is one which offers purely IT, with no settlement or processing services of its own. This leaves JDC in the leading position among technology and settlement/processing platforms.

Commenting on the figures for the first quarter, JDC Group"s CFO and COO Ralph Konrad said: "We have made a very successful start into 2021. Despite the continuing lockdown restrictions, we managed to maintain our double-digit growth as well as to increase EBITDA further. Several new features on our platform also went live successfully. For this reason we are especially pleased with the Versicherungsmagazin award for our broker management program iCRM."

CEO Dr Sebastian Grabmaier added: "A few years ago we set ourselves the goal of making our digital platform the first choice for all large brokers, agents and banks. In the meantime we have won several new accounts that we tendered for. We are delighted to have achieved our intermediate target, and our plan now is to become Germany"s - and so also Europe"s - largest insurance platform."

The key figures for the first three months of 2021 are as follows:

At a glance













in kEUR



































Q1 2021



Q1 2020



Change







kEUR



kEUR



in %

Revenues



35.967



31.439



14,4



thereof Advisortech



30.601



27.115



12,9



thereof Advisory



8.253



7.070



16,7



thereof Holding / Cons.



-2.696



-2.746



1,8

EBITDA



2.837



2.195



29,2

EBIT





1.689



1.091



54,8

EBT





1.320



724



82,3

Net profit



1.215



699



73,8



For the rest of the year 2021 we confirm our positive assessment and the guidance published: on the basis of contracts already entered into, for 2021 the company expects revenue to grow to between EUR 135 million and EUR 142 million and EBITDA of more than EUR 7 million.

The shareholders" letter for the first quarter of 2021 can be found, along with further information on JDC Group AG, at www.jdcgroup.de.

About JDC Group AG

JDC Group AG (ISIN: DE000A0B9N37) offers a digital platform for insurance companies, mutual funds and all other financial products and services under the brands Jung, DMS & Cie., allesmeins and Geld.de. By offering the full product range and complete data and document supply of all product providers in the financial market, it creates through its vision systems and interfaces the perfect workplace for financial intermediaries of all kinds (brokers, agents, corporate brokers, banks, tied agent networks, FinTechs) and the first real financial home for financial service customers. Via smartphone app, tablet or PC, customers and intermediaries receive a complete overview of the individual insurance and fund portfolio, simple online tools and transfer processes as well as a complete market comparison, so that customers and consultants can optimize insurance cover and pension plans easily and in an ideal performance-cost ratio. More than 300 well-trained consultants under the FiNUM brand complement the platform offering for demanding and upscale private customers. With more than 16,000 connected platform users, around 1.5 million customers, annual sales of around two billion euros, a fund portfolio of more than five billion euros and annual insurance premiums of almost 800 million euros, we are one of the market leaders in the German-speaking region. JDC focuses on sustainability and is committed to the ESG criteria: As a digitalization service provider, JDC helps to save many tons of paper and make everyday life of financial intermediaries and customers easier.

Disclaimer

The members of the Management Board of JDC Group AG hold stakes in JDC Group AG and have a personal interest in the type and content of the information given in this announcement.

Contact:JDC Group AGRalf FunkeInvestor RelationsPhone: +49 611 335322-00Email: funke@jdcgroup.de