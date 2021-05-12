



DGAP-News: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA





/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results













H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: Good key figures for Q1-2021 confirmed

















12.05.2021 / 14:31









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA confirms preliminary figures for Q1-2021

- EBITDA at EUR 25,7 million

- Outlook for full 2021 unchanged for the time being

Salzbergen, Germany, May 12, 2021. H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (short: H&R KGaA; ISIN DE000A2E4T77) has confirmed the preliminary key figures for the start of the year: In the first quarter of 2021 an operating group result (EBITDA - group result before income taxes, other financing income and expenses as well as depreciation and impairments and write-ups on intangible assets and property, plant and equipment) of EUR 25.7 million (same period of the previous year: EUR 10.7 million) was achieved. The past quarter delivered weaker sales revenues of EUR 241.4 million (Q1-2020: EUR 259.4 million).

Overview of main key figures:

Group key figures in € million

Q1-2021

Q1-2020

Diff. absolute

Sales revenues

241.4

259.4

-18.0

Operating income (EBITDA)

25.7

10.7

15.0

EBIT

13.2

-2.0

15.2

EBT

11.3

-3.7

15.0

Net profit / loss attributable to shareholders

7.2

-4.7

11.9

Consolidated earnings per share (EUR)

0.19

-0.13

0.32

Operative cash flow

-4.0

2.9

-6.9

Free cash flow

-12.3

-22.2

9.9



3/31/2021

3/31/2020

Diff. absolute

Balance sheet total

813.3

745.7

67.6

Group Equity

362.0

346.9

15.1

Equity ratio (%)*

44.5

46.5

-2.0









Segment key figures in € million

Q1-2021

Q1-2020

Diff. absolute

ChemPharm Refining







Sales revenues

144.5

170.7

-26.2

Operating income (EBITDA)

17.5

5.0

12.5









ChemPharm Sales







Sales revenues

87.9

80.2

7.7

Operating income (EBITDA)

7.6

6.7

0.9









Segment Plastics







Sales revenues

10.9

11.0

-0.1

Operating income (EBITDA)

0.9

-0.1

1.0









Reconciliation / Others







Sales revenues

-2.0

-2.6

0.6

Operating income (EBITDA)

-0.2

-0.9

0.7



* Change in percentage points.





All segments made positive contributions to earnings. However, the significant improvement in EBITDA, compared to the same quarter of the previous year, in the amount of EUR 15.0 million is mainly due to a significant increase in the earnings contributions of our refineries in the REFINING segment. In the refining business, stable prices had a particularly positive impact. In the international business, the result remained generally at the previous year"s level. The plastics business held its own in what is known to be an extremely difficult environment for the automotive business and improved its operating result by EUR 1.0 million.

After the first quarter of 2021, it can be stated that the EBITDA at the beginning of the year suggests an overall achievement at the upper end of the guidance of € 60.0 million to € 75.0 million. Nevertheless, the management currently believes that they want to keep the proverbial "room for improvement" until further notice. The extent to which we can fulfil the forecasted bandwidth or even exceed it, also depends on the further development of the global economy and the strength of possible catch-up effects. In view of the leverage from commodity price fluctuations, the sensitivity of market quotations and product prices as well as the social and geopolitical challenges, we are currently sticking to the stated goals.

For a more detailed statement on the trends in business performance and earnings, the company refers to the interim statement for the first quarter of 2021 published today, which is available for download at www.hur.com in the "Investors Relations" section.

Contact information:



H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA, Head of Investor Relations/Communications, Ties Kaiser



Neuenkirchener Strasse 8, 48499 Salzbergen



Phone.: +49 40 43218-321, Fax: +49 40 43218-390



Email: ties.kaiser@hur.com ; www.hur.com



H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA:



H&R KGaA is a specialty-chemicals company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange"s Prime Standard segment. It develops and manufactures crude-oil-based chemical and pharmaceutical specialty products and produces high-precision plastic parts.

Forward-looking statements and forecasts:



This press release contains forward-looking statements. The statements are based on the current estimates and forecasts by the Executive Board and the information available to the Board at this time. These forward-looking statements do not provide any warranty for the future developments and results contained therein. The future developments and results are dependent on a number of factors; they entail various risks and contingencies and are based on assumptions which could prove to be incorrect. We do not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.