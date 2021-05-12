DGAP-News: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: Good key figures for Q1-2021 confirmed
H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA confirms preliminary figures for Q1-2021
- EBITDA at EUR 25,7 million
- Outlook for full 2021 unchanged for the time being
Salzbergen, Germany, May 12, 2021. H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (short: H&R KGaA; ISIN DE000A2E4T77) has confirmed the preliminary key figures for the start of the year: In the first quarter of 2021 an operating group result (EBITDA - group result before income taxes, other financing income and expenses as well as depreciation and impairments and write-ups on intangible assets and property, plant and equipment) of EUR 25.7 million (same period of the previous year: EUR 10.7 million) was achieved. The past quarter delivered weaker sales revenues of EUR 241.4 million (Q1-2020: EUR 259.4 million).
Overview of main key figures:
* Change in percentage points.
After the first quarter of 2021, it can be stated that the EBITDA at the beginning of the year suggests an overall achievement at the upper end of the guidance of € 60.0 million to € 75.0 million. Nevertheless, the management currently believes that they want to keep the proverbial "room for improvement" until further notice. The extent to which we can fulfil the forecasted bandwidth or even exceed it, also depends on the further development of the global economy and the strength of possible catch-up effects. In view of the leverage from commodity price fluctuations, the sensitivity of market quotations and product prices as well as the social and geopolitical challenges, we are currently sticking to the stated goals.
For a more detailed statement on the trends in business performance and earnings, the company refers to the interim statement for the first quarter of 2021 published today, which is available for download at www.hur.com in the "Investors Relations" section.
Contact information:
Forward-looking statements and forecasts:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Neuenkirchener Str. 8
|48499 Salzbergen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 43 218 321
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 43 218 390
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@hur.com
|Internet:
|www.hur.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4T77
|WKN:
|A2E4T7
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1195942
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1195942 12.05.2021
