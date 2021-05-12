DGAP-DD: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








12.05.2021 / 14:55




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Igor
Last name(s): Iraeta Munduate

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

529900DBX574P554QO57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006464506


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)
































Price(s) Volume(s)
46.30 EUR 7639.50 EUR
46.30 EUR 92.60 EUR
46.30 EUR 231.50 EUR
46.30 EUR 277.80 EUR
46.30 EUR 231.50 EUR
46.30 EUR 3102.10 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
46.30 EUR 11575.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-05-11; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft

Leifheitstraße 1

56377 Nassau

Germany
Internet: www.leifheit-group.com





 
