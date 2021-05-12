DGAP-AGM: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in https://www.bauer.de/hauptversammlung on 24.06.2021 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2021. május 12., szerda, 15:05







DGAP-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft


/ Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting






BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in https://www.bauer.de/hauptversammlung on 24.06.2021 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








12.05.2021 / 15:05



Announcement according to article 121 AktG (German Stock
Companies Act), transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



BAUER Aktiengesellschaft announces the convening of the General Meeting.
Please find the full text of the announcement here:

English: https://dgap.hv.eqs.com/210512010506/en/TO_DPAii_BAZ_BAUER_2021_ENGL.pdf













12.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de














Language: English
Company: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft

BAUER-Straße 1

86529 Schrobenhausen

Germany
E-mail: investor.relations@bauer.de
Internet: https://www.bauer.de/bauer_group/investor_relations/





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1195994  12.05.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1195994&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
A közzétételek rovatban a társaságok, pénztárak, hatóságok és egyéb piaci szereplők jogszabályban rögzített tájékoztatási kötelzettségből eredő közzétételei jelennek meg. A jognyilatkozatok tartalmáért a kibocsátó felel.

Közzétételek - archívum