1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Bernhard

Last name(s):

Düttmann



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

CECONOMY AG





b) LEI

5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007257503





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

4.17 EUR





821.49 EUR



4.174 EUR





258.788 EUR



4.18 EUR





21409.96 EUR



4.18 EUR





75.24 EUR



4.18 EUR





8117.56 EUR



4.18 EUR





1111.88 EUR



4.18 EUR





221.54 EUR



4.18 EUR





836.00 EUR



4.18 EUR





7524.00 EUR



4.18 EUR





2207.04 EUR



4.18 EUR





2207.04 EUR



4.18 EUR





7457.12 EUR



4.17 EUR





29190.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

4.1763 EUR





81437.6580 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2021-05-11; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



