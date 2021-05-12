DGAP-DD: CECONOMY AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Bernhard
Last name(s): Düttmann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CECONOMY AG


b) LEI

5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007257503


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)



































































Price(s) Volume(s)
4.17 EUR 821.49 EUR
4.174 EUR 258.788 EUR
4.18 EUR 21409.96 EUR
4.18 EUR 75.24 EUR
4.18 EUR 8117.56 EUR
4.18 EUR 1111.88 EUR
4.18 EUR 221.54 EUR
4.18 EUR 836.00 EUR
4.18 EUR 7524.00 EUR
4.18 EUR 2207.04 EUR
4.18 EUR 2207.04 EUR
4.18 EUR 7457.12 EUR
4.17 EUR 29190.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
4.1763 EUR 81437.6580 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-05-11; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: CECONOMY AG

Kaistr. 3

40221 Düsseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.ceconomy.de





 
