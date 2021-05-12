DGAP-DD: CECONOMY AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








12.05.2021 / 18:37




1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name






Titel: Dr.
Vorname: Bernhard
Nachname(n): Düttmann

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

CECONOMY AG


b) LEI

5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0007257503


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
4,20 EUR 25200,00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
4,2000 EUR 25200,0000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-05-12; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: CECONOMY AG

Kaistr. 3

40221 Düsseldorf

Deutschland
Internet: www.ceconomy.de





 
66745  12.05.2021 


